Bitcoin Private Market Cap Reaches $515,062.05 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001006 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $515,062.05 and $3,297.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00512863 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00073945 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056045 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000701 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

