Block-Logic Hits Market Capitalization of $348,632.20 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $348,632.20 and $70.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00055406 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

