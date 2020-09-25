Blockport (BPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31,678.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a market cap of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00100137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00040982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00230596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.40 or 0.01451565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00200058 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

