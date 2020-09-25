Bloom (BLT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,157.00

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $2,157.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. In the last week, Bloom has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00100757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00230253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.53 or 0.01457562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000267 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00203766 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, AirSwap, Bittrex, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

