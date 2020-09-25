Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $156.31 and last traded at $156.03. 27,098,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 30,833,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $31,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Boeing by 23,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

