Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Bollore SA (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 26,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 144,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

About Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

Bollore engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Solutions segments. It provides freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; supplies domestic fuel; and operates oil pipelines.

