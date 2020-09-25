BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Get BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital downgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

BHOOY traded up $12.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 498. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.79. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91.

About BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (BHOOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.