Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to post sales of $194.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.90 million and the highest is $194.22 million. BOX posted sales of $177.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $768.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $768.40 million to $769.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $842.63 million, with estimates ranging from $828.16 million to $854.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $63,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,349.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,230. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 324.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 79,041 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BOX by 49.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. 1,562,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

