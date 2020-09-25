Brokerages Anticipate Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. Calyxt posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calyxt.
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 77.67% and a negative net margin of 392.49%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Calyxt by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Calyxt by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Calyxt stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 46,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,780. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.35. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.
Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.