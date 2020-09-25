Brokerages Anticipate Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. Calyxt posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calyxt.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 77.67% and a negative net margin of 392.49%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Securities cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Calyxt by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Calyxt by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 46,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,780. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.35. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.