Brokerages Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.75 Million

Analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to announce sales of $18.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.96 million and the lowest is $18.53 million. Omeros posted sales of $29.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $76.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.40 million to $83.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $82.06 million, with estimates ranging from $9.08 million to $155.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Omeros by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Omeros by 52.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMER stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 1,244,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. Omeros has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $551.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

