Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Target Price at GBX 2,672.22

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,672.22 ($34.92).

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Experian from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,965 ($38.74) per share, for a total transaction of £75,607.50 ($98,794.59). Also, insider Ruba Borno bought 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, with a total value of £18,988.84 ($24,812.28).

EXPN stock traded down GBX 56 ($0.73) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,938 ($38.39). The company had a trading volume of 893,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,425. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,844.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,631.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.60. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.40 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,002.23 ($39.23).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

