Brokerages Set OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) PT at $4.00

Shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCX. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Chardan Capital cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 314,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,632. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,642.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $73,850.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OncoCyte by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.