Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) declared a dividend on Friday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share on Saturday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Camellia’s previous dividend of $42.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Camellia stock traded up GBX 75 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,900 ($90.16). The stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 422. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.58 million and a P/E ratio of 22.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,121.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,481.12. Camellia has a one year low of GBX 67.50 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 9,900 ($129.36).

Camellia (LON:CAM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (456.20) (($5.96)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camellia will post 64095.650056 earnings per share for the current year.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

