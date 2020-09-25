Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shot up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.18. 1,909,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,153,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $1,643,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.3% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

