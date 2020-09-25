Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 1,533,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,813,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

CUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 972.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 210.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 533.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

