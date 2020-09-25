Caspian Trading 11.2% Lower This Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $116,939.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

