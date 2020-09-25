Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Trading Up 7.1%

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 262,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 406,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The stock has a market cap of $26.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chinanet Online stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Chinanet Online at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET)

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

