Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Several analysts have commented on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $180,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,669.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,680 shares of company stock worth $4,343,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 10.0% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $21.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.72. The stock had a trading volume of 667,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,628. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.91.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

