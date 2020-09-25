Circle Property PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:CRC)

Circle Property PLC (LON:CRC) announced a dividend on Friday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Circle Property stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.96). The company had a trading volume of 73,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 million and a PE ratio of 15.69. Circle Property has a 52-week low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 236.80 ($3.09). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.24.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.