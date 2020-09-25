Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Argus increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 187,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,292. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

