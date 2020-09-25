Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) Posts Earnings Results

Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (5.50) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Cloudcall Group stock remained flat at $GBX 81 ($1.06) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 105,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. Cloudcall Group has a one year low of GBX 65.94 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39).

Cloudcall Group Company Profile

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and telephony products and services under the CloudCall name.

