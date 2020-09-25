CoinUs Hits One Day Volume of $70.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One CoinUs token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $242,064.52 and $70.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

