Color Platform Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $9,668.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

