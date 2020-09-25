Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CBU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,504,000 after buying an additional 342,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,095,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,246,000 after buying an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBU traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $53.33. 11,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.