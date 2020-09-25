Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post $149.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.20 million to $151.76 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $148.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $597.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $598.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $596.42 million, with estimates ranging from $582.50 million to $604.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBU shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stephens began coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,504,000 after buying an additional 342,692 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. 11,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

