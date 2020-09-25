Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.09. 2,084,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,383,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYH. Citigroup upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

The company has a market cap of $489.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

