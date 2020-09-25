Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Trading Up 7.6%

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.44. Approximately 426,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 516,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $923.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $126,250,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,498 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,342,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 396,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after purchasing an additional 668,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venrock Management V LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $46,796,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

