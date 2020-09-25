Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) & Guardant Health (NYSE:GH)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Guardant Health shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Guardant Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Shared Hospital Services and Guardant Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Guardant Health 0 0 7 0 3.00

Guardant Health has a consensus price target of $113.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.07%. Given Guardant Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Volatility and Risk

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardant Health has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services -1.39% -0.83% -0.48% Guardant Health -45.53% -13.35% -11.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Guardant Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $20.60 million 0.53 $660,000.00 N/A N/A Guardant Health $214.38 million 51.85 -$75.65 million ($0.84) -133.10

American Shared Hospital Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats Guardant Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) systems that integrate imaging and detection components into an accelerator, which allows clinicians to plan treatment, verify positioning, and deliver treatment. In addition, the company offers financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. Further, it provides proton beam therapy equipment (PBRT) and services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of March 1, 2020, it operated 15 Gamma Knife units in 14 states of the United States and one in Lima, Peru. It also operates one PBRT system and one IGRT machine. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications. It also provides LUNAR-1 for minimal residual disease and recurrence detection in cancer survivors. In addition, the company is developing LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical trial referral, and liquid biopsy testing development and support services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

