Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $8.25 on Friday, hitting $338.75. 152,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $363.67. The company has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.18.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,889 shares of company stock worth $5,915,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Earnings History for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit