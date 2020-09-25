Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $8.25 on Friday, hitting $338.75. 152,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $363.67. The company has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.18.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,889 shares of company stock worth $5,915,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

