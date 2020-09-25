Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS.

Shares of COST traded down $8.02 on Friday, reaching $338.98. The stock had a trading volume of 170,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.75. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $363.67.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.18.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,919. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.