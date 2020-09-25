Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS.

Shares of COST traded down $8.02 on Friday, reaching $338.98. The stock had a trading volume of 170,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.75. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $363.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.18.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,919. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Earnings History for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit