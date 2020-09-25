Couchain Price Reaches $0.0000 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Couchain has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Couchain has a market cap of $7,697.14 and $56.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Couchain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043305 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.65 or 0.04680025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058664 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033782 BTC.

Couchain Profile

COU is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,629,154,901 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . The official website for Couchain is couchain.io . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.