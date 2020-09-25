COVA Achieves Market Cap of $534,709.48 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One COVA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. COVA has a market cap of $534,709.48 and approximately $708,252.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00099671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00230163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.01454797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00199631 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

