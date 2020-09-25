CRD-B (OTCMKTS:CRD.B) Trading Down 1.1%

CRD-B (OTCMKTS:CRD.B) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.58. 7,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 13,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

Get CRD-B alerts:

CRD-B (OTCMKTS:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.17 million.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for CRD-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRD-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.