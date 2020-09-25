CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) Shares Down 2.8%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:CRHM)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. 21,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 114,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million.

CRH Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRHM)

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit