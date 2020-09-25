CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) Shares Down 2.8%

CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:CRHM)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. 21,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 114,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million.

CRH Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRHM)

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

