Cryptoindex.com 100 Hits One Day Volume of $25,284.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003466 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $23.25 million and $25,284.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.85 or 0.04743520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00058595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

