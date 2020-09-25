Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) and Harley-Davidson (OTCMKTS:HOG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Curtiss Motorcycles has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harley-Davidson has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.2% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and Harley-Davidson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A Harley-Davidson 1.72% 9.55% 1.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and Harley-Davidson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Harley-Davidson $5.36 billion 0.65 $423.64 million $3.36 6.78

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Curtiss Motorcycles and Harley-Davidson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss Motorcycles 0 0 0 0 N/A Harley-Davidson 0 8 9 0 2.53

Harley-Davidson has a consensus target price of $31.43, suggesting a potential upside of 37.97%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats Curtiss Motorcycles on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website. The company was formerly known as Confederate Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. in January 2018. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and motorcycle parts and accessories; and retail financing services, including installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale protection products comprising motorcycle insurance, extended service contracts, and motorcycle maintenance protection. This segment also licenses the Harley-Davidson brand to third-party financial institutions. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

