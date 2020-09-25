CUTcoin Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $10,938.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00100482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00040932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00229456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.01455011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00200150 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 118,642,194 coins and its circulating supply is 114,642,194 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

