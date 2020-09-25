Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) rose 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $23.40. Approximately 1,354,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 920,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $124,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,974. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 129.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after acquiring an additional 856,538 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 314.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 606,871 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $3,614,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $7,143,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit