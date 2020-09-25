Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) rose 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $23.40. Approximately 1,354,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 920,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $124,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,974. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 129.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after acquiring an additional 856,538 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 314.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 606,871 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $3,614,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $7,143,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

