Dan Alexandru Solomon Sells 21,951 Shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Stock

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $593,774.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,462,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,650,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Alexandru Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 16,346 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $507,216.38.

On Monday, August 31st, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $681,139.53.

On Monday, August 17th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $1,274,475.06.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 17,523 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $543,388.23.

On Monday, July 20th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $593,116.02.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $559,970.01.

PD traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 760,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,818. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.10. Pagerduty Inc has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 93.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 58.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.53.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

