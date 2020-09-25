Datacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $44.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 47% against the US dollar. Datacoin has a total market cap of $12,750.39 and $44.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004166 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000934 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00031290 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.