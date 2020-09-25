Datum (DAT) One Day Volume Tops $72,845.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Datum has a market cap of $1.06 million and $72,845.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043062 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.19 or 0.04753417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034176 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

DAT is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

