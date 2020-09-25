DAV Coin (DAV) Achieves Market Cap of $297,230.73

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $50.98 and $24.43. DAV Coin has a market cap of $297,230.73 and approximately $612,724.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00430121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00043984 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,741.83 or 1.00081836 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00046580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000656 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,906,124 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.43, $51.55, $20.33, $10.39, $50.98, $5.60, $32.15, $24.68, $18.94, $7.50 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

