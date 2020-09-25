David Golub Purchases 15,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,533.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00.

On Friday, September 18th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, David Golub purchased 31,558 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $406,151.46.

On Thursday, September 3rd, David Golub purchased 7,206 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $94,758.90.

On Monday, August 31st, David Golub purchased 4,531 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $59,129.55.

On Thursday, August 20th, David Golub acquired 82,204 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $1,043,990.80.

On Tuesday, August 18th, David Golub acquired 54,703 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $687,616.71.

On Friday, August 14th, David Golub acquired 45,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $560,250.00.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 411,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $19.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 93,802 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 664,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 80,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 333,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 747,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 57,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

