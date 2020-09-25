David Golub Purchases 15,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,533.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 21st, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00.
  • On Friday, September 18th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,300.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 8th, David Golub purchased 31,558 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $406,151.46.
  • On Thursday, September 3rd, David Golub purchased 7,206 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $94,758.90.
  • On Monday, August 31st, David Golub purchased 4,531 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $59,129.55.
  • On Thursday, August 20th, David Golub acquired 82,204 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $1,043,990.80.
  • On Tuesday, August 18th, David Golub acquired 54,703 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $687,616.71.
  • On Friday, August 14th, David Golub acquired 45,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $560,250.00.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 411,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $19.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 93,802 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 664,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 80,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 333,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 747,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 57,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit