DEAPcoin Hits One Day Volume of $2.56 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One DEAPcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00100389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00230021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.01457069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00200536 BTC.

DEAPcoin Token Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

