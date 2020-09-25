Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

DLVHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS DLVHF traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $112.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.60. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $121.00.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

