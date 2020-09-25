Delphy (DPY) Market Cap Hits $399,273.43

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $399,273.43 and $534.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043215 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.01 or 0.04726557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009361 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00058829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034006 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.