Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $887,600.44 and $480.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00024960 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003447 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004164 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000333 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

