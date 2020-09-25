Direxion FTSE Russell US Over International ETF (NYSEARCA:RWUI) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Direxion FTSE Russell US Over International ETF (NYSEARCA:RWUI) shares shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.76 and last traded at $68.76. 216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.11.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion FTSE Russell US Over International ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion FTSE Russell US Over International ETF (NYSEARCA:RWUI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.80% of Direxion FTSE Russell US Over International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

