Dogecoin Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip, FreiExchange, BiteBTC and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $343.21 million and approximately $38.37 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00430360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000472 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 126,411,654,641 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Cryptohub, Coindeal, HitBTC, Indodax, OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, Cryptomate, Bitsane, Instant Bitex, BtcTrade.im, LiteBit.eu, Koineks, Tripe Dice Exchange, C-Patex, Kraken, Bittylicious, FreiExchange, Livecoin, CoinFalcon, Exrates, C-CEX, Coinbe, BTC Trade UA, Tux Exchange, BitFlip, Novaexchange, Exmo, Graviex, QBTC, BCEX, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Crex24, Upbit, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Ovis, YoBit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Fatbtc, SouthXchange, Robinhood, Trade Satoshi, cfinex, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Bits Blockchain, ZB.COM, Coinsquare, CoinEx and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.