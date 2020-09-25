Dragonchain (DRGN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $68,743.00

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Allcoin, IDEX and Gate.io. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $19.42 million and approximately $68,743.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00100750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00230301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.01453805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00202665 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,954,802 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Tidex, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

